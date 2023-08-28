Live
- AIIMS, SRM-AP sign MoU to enhance collaboration
- Govt sets up panel to probe alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime
- Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visits residential school
- Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- YSRCP to complain to SEC over bogus votes
- Delhi's Preparations For G20 Summit: Aesthetic Upgrades And Infrastructure Enhancements
- NGOs receiving foreign fund to face stringent verification: HC
- Rape and murder of Soujanya: Udupi activist seeks divine help through Urulu seve
- Bengaluru voted best place to live, but denizens reel under inflation
- New ‘elevated walkway’ ready for passengers at Kempegowda International Airport
Just In
Bring down crime rate in Nandyal; SP tells staff
SP Raghuveer Reddy directs his subordinates to take all steps for preventing crimes by arresting the accused timely, filing charge sheets, issuing summons and non-bailable warrants
Nandyal: Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy instructed his subordinates to bring down crime rate in the district. Conducting a video conference with the police personnel of Nandyal, Atmakur, Dhone and Allagadda sub-divisions from district headquarters on Sunday, the SP directed them to take all steps for preventing crimes by arresting the accused timely, filing charge sheets, issuing summons and non-bailable warrants. He also directed them to resolve cases within a stipulated period.
The SP appealed to cops to thoroughly investigate the cases and ensure that the accused get maximum punishment in the court by producing charge sheet with relevant documents. Upload the cases being registered in the station in crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS). He also directed them to deal with iron hand in connection with illegal transportation of ganja, PDS rice and illicit liquor. Those who were showing negligence towards their duties would face serious consequences, he warned.
The police personnel were told to conduct a meeting with the women welfare assistants and educate them about their responsibilities. He also told the police personnel to increase night beats and respond to women complaints immediately.