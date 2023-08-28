Bring down crime rate in Nandyal; SP tells staff

Nandyal: Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy instructed his subordinates to bring down crime rate in the district. Conducting a video conference with the police personnel of Nandyal, Atmakur, Dhone and Allagadda sub-divisions from district headquarters on Sunday, the SP directed them to take all steps for preventing crimes by arresting the accused timely, filing charge sheets, issuing summons and non-bailable warrants. He also directed them to resolve cases within a stipulated period.

The SP appealed to cops to thoroughly investigate the cases and ensure that the accused get maximum punishment in the court by producing charge sheet with relevant documents. Upload the cases being registered in the station in crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS). He also directed them to deal with iron hand in connection with illegal transportation of ganja, PDS rice and illicit liquor. Those who were showing negligence towards their duties would face serious consequences, he warned.

The police personnel were told to conduct a meeting with the women welfare assistants and educate them about their responsibilities. He also told the police personnel to increase night beats and respond to women complaints immediately.