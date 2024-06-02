Pedda Hanuman Jayanti celebrated grandly

Karimnagar : Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi, which is held every year on Vaisakh Bahula Dashami, was celebrated with grandeur at Sri Anjaneya Swamy Devasthanam in Kondagattu on Saturday.

The temple priests recited Thirumanjanam at 3 am and decorated the presiding deity with sandalwood. Water was brought from Pushkarini with bindas and abhishekam, panchamrita ksharabhishekam, and sahasranagavalli archana was performed to the deity that was decorated with silk cloths and beautiful flowers.

In the yagashala, Vedic scholars and priests performed the Yajna ritual and decorated the Swami’s ceremonial idol with silk clothes.



Later, they performed ‘Ooyala’ seva. The Utsava idols were brought to the temple from the Yagasala, Mantra Pushpam and Mahanivedana were offered and theertha prasadam was given to the devotees. Aradhana performed in evening.



More than two lakh initiates and devotees reached Kondagattu on foot from all corners of the state to celebrate Hanuman’s Pedda Jayanthi.

As a large number of initiates and devotees flocked to the celebrations in various vehicles, the cellars set up by the temple authorities for the initiation ceremony in front of the viramana mandap were filled. Along with cellars, devotees also queued in queue lines. Similarly, the three vehicle parking spaces set up from JNTU to Bojja Pothana and the vehicle parking space under Gutta were completely filled with devotees’ vehicles till Friday night.