Telangana cuisine is a symphony of flavours, textures, and aromas. Beyond the vibrant ingredients lie a hidden world of traditional utensils, each playing a vital role in crafting these culinary masterpieces. Let’s delve into the enduring legacy of Telangana’s heritage, with the Gold Drop Guide.

1. Rathi Chippa: This stone vessel, also called Kal Chatti, is a true multi-tasker in Telangana kitchens. Its exceptional ability for slow cooking makes it ideal for delicious dals and sambar, allowing flavours to develop deeply. These hand-carved utensils are also used to store food.

2. Uruli: A round vessel, crafted from food-grade bronze by skilled artisans in Kerala, blends the beauty of a handi with the functionality of a kadhai. Perfect for a variety of dishes, the uruli adds a touch of authenticity to Telangana favourites including the delectable Bendakaya Vedupu (Fried Okra) cooked with mustard, cumin, onions and tomato.

3. Murukku Mold: This is a simple must-have implement for crispy murukku or Janthikalu. The secret lies in the small jalis which batter gets pressed through.

4. Attukal: Known by different names such as Sil Batta and Kal Batta across India, this humble grinding stone transforms whole spices, grains and dals into fragrant pastes and powders. Grinding chutneys on Attukal gives it a rustic charm and creates fond memories of home-cooking.

5. Matthi Patra: This traditional pot, crafted from natural clay, is perfect to make Kodi Kura (Andhra Style Chicken Curry). The clay's unique properties help retain moisture, for flavourful dishes with an explosion of flavours These pots also retain essential nutrients - making the meal wholesome and nutritious.

6. The Magic of Cast Iron: Telangana cuisine celebrates cast iron cookware. These sturdy pots and pans are the reason for thin, soft, crisp-edged dosas, melt-in-your-mouth halwa and the gunta pongadalu.

These unique utensils allow home cooks to create delicious, authentic flavours with a distinct cultural identity - elevates cooking to a different level and telling stories of Telangana heritage.