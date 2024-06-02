Paritala Sunitha offers prayers on Hanuman Jayanthi

Anantapur : On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, former Minister and TDP leader Paritala Sunitha performed special puja at many temples on Saturday. Along with family members, she first visited Sri Anjaneya Swamy and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples near ancient Tirumala Devara Devasthanam near Nasanakota in Ramagiri mandal. Later, she visited Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Sri Mounagiri Kshetram near Hampapuram, Raptadu mandal and Anjaneya Swamy temple at court road in Anantapur city.

Temple officials welcomed Sunitha as per temple tradition. After performing puja, they offered her theertha prasadam. Sunitha said that she performed puja for the wellbeing of the people of constituency and also for the people of the State. She wished people's rule in the State.