BS Maqbool campaigns in various areas in Kadiri, asks people to vote for YSRCP

BS Maqbool, the YSR Congress party's MLA candidate, rallied for support in the Kadiri constituency, emphasizing the need for continued development and welfare programs in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy.

During an election campaign in Ganjivari Palli, Boyapalli, Kothapulavandla Palli, and Gurrangundla Vari Palli villages, Maqbool highlighted the importance of reelecting Jaganmohan Reddy for a second term to ensure the progress and prosperity of the state. He urged the residents to vote for the YSR Congress party to see advancements in their constituency.

Maqbool criticized the previous 14-year rule of Chandrababu Naidu, stating that under his leadership, little was done for the welfare of the people besides managing systems and media. He contrasted Naidu's Janmabhoomi Committees with Jaganmohan Reddy's regime, which focuses on delivering schemes directly to the people.

The election campaign was attended by State CEC members Pula Srinivas Reddy and Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, as well as other local YSRCP leaders and activists. The supporters echoed Maqbool's sentiments, pledging their support to Jaganmohan Reddy and the YSR Congress party for the betterment of the state and its constituents.