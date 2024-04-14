BS Maqbool condemns the attack on YS Jagan, says it is cowardly attack

BS Maqbool Ahmed, the YSRCP candidate for Kadiri MLA, condemned the recent stone attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a cowardly act. He expressed his concern at a press conference held at the YSRCP office in Kadiri on Sunday, stating that the attack could have had dire consequences if the stone had hit a different part of the body.

Ahmed highlighted the seriousness of the incident, pointing out that even Vellampalli Srinivas was seriously injured in the attack. He suspected that the attack may have been carried out using something like an air gun, as the impact was strong.

The MLA candidate criticized those who downplayed the incident, stating that it was a carefully planned attack and not the work of mere troublemakers. He also condemned the opposition for politicizing the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

In attendance at the press conference were Kadiri Assembly Election Incharge Pula Srinivasa Reddy, State Chief Secretary Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, and other YSRCP leaders and activists. They joined Ahmed in denouncing the attack and calling for unity against such acts of violence.



