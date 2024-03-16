BS Maqbool intensifies election campaign, gets good response

YSR Congress MLA candidate B.S. Maqbool is gaining momentum in his election campaign as he actively engages with the townspeople and municipal workers. He was seen touring the streets of the municipality as early as 5 o'clock in the morning, interacting with citizens and addressing their concerns.

During his campaign, Maqbool met with municipal workers who were carrying out their duties and listened to the various issues they were facing. He assured them of his support and promised to raise their problems with Chief Minister Jagananna to find suitable solutions.

One of the key promises Maqbool made to the municipal workers was the establishment of a special colony for them, along with granting house titles and constructing houses for all workers. He pledged to kickstart this initiative within six months of being elected as MLA.

In his interactions with the townspeople, Maqbool urged them not to believe the lies spread by the opposition and reaffirmed the YSR Congress party's commitment to fulfilling all its promises. He called for the continued support of the people and their families in the upcoming elections to secure a resounding victory for the party.

The campaign event was attended by Municipal Vice Chairman Ajjukunta Rajasekhar Reddy, YSR Congress Party leaders Pariki Sadhik Bhasha, and other party members. Maqbool's proactive approach and promises to address the concerns of municipal workers have resonated well with the community, further solidifying his position as a strong contender in the upcoming elections.















