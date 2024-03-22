Live
Just In
BS Maqbool urges people to support YS Jagan in upcoming elections
YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool urged everyone to support Chief Minister Jagananna in his efforts for the development of the state and the welfare of the poor children
YSR Congress MLA candidate BS Maqbool urged everyone to support Chief Minister Jagananna in his efforts for the development of the state and the welfare of the poor children. He expressed his views during an election campaign held in Mallayagaripalli, Mallayagari Palli Tanda and Kothapalli villages under the Rural Mandal on Friday.
During the campaign, Maqbool highlighted the satisfaction of the villagers with the welfare schemes implemented by Jagananna and their readiness to vote for the YSR Congress party for the second time. He emphasized the importance of continuing the welfare programs for the betterment of the poor and urged people to vote for the fan symbol of the YSRCP.
Maqbool also criticized opposition leaders such as Modi, Chandrababu, and Pawan Kalyan for allegedly trying to cheat the poor and urged the villagers to not give them a chance. He appealed to everyone to work hard for the victory of the YSR Congress Party in the upcoming elections.
The campaign was attended by State Chief Secretary Vajrabhaskar Reddy, local party leaders, activists, and supporters. The event saw a strong show of support for the YSR Congress party and its commitment to the development of the state and the welfare of its people.