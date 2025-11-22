BSNL launches VoWiFi service in AP

Vijayawada: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) chairman and managing director (CMD) A Robert Jerard Ravi conducted a detailed review meeting with officers from various districts at the Circle Office here on Friday as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen telecom services in Andhra Pradesh.

During the meeting, the CMD outlined the activities being undertaken across the state in connection with the launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G network, aimed at delivering more efficient and reliable services to customers. He noted that BSNL has recently commissioned several new cell sites in remote corners of the state and is offering services at highly attractive tariffs. Officers were instructed to intensify efforts to further enhance service quality.

The CMD also highlighted that BSNL possesses valuable spectrum and a robust fibre network capable of catering to corporate clients.

He directed staff to proactively reach out to enterprise units, brief them on available BSNL services, and ensure service delivery to meet their needs.

Later, the CMD inaugurated the Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) service in the AP Circle. The new feature enables BSNL mobile customers to make voice calls through any available WiFi network when mobile signal strength is poor or unavailable.

During a field visit, the CMD conducted a cell signal drive test while travelling towards Amaravati and instructed officials to take necessary measures to strengthen network performance in the region.