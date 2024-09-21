Live
- Gau Dhwaj Establishment meeting in Vijayawada on Oct 10
- KSRTC bags two awards
- Hyderabad: Two peddlers arrested, 86 kg ganja worth Rs 30L seized
- Protect drying crops
- Devotees in shock over Tirupati laddu controversy
- 996 Arrested for Misconduct During Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad, Thanks to SHE Teams
- Husband Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Stabbing Wife to Death
- Paddy compact blocks attract Mexican team
- MLA ST Somashekhar turns against Munirathna
- Retired Telangana State Employee Wins Gold at National Powerlifting Competition
Just In
Buchepalli Siva appointed as YSRCP Prakasam dist president
Following a meeting and discussion at hs camp office in Tadepalli, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy as the president of the party in Prakasam district.
Ongole: Following a meeting and discussion at hs camp office in Tadepalli, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed Darsi MLA Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy as the president of the party in Prakasam district.
He also appointed former Chandragiri MLA Dr Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddyas the observer for the Ongole parliament constituency.
The Buchepalli family requires no introduction to the politics of the Prakasam district. Buchepalli Siva Prasad Reddy is a doctor by education and former MLA from Darsi.
His mother Venkayamma is serving as the Prakasam Zilla Parishad chairperson. His late father Subba Reddy also served as the MLA for Darsi. Siva Prasad Reddy entered politics in the early 2000s and served as the Mandal Praja Parishad president for Chimakurthy from 2006 to 2009. He won as MLA for the first time at Darsi in 2009 and has been with the people since then. Former Markapuram MLA Janke Venkatareddy served as the YSRCP Prakasam district president up to now. Though he submitted his resignation, the party high command did not accept it, as it tried to convince Balineni Srinivasa Reddy for the post. As Balineni resigned from the party, the high command opted for the next best option. The YSR Congress Party leaders in the Prakasam district extended their wishes to the Buchepalli family.