Budget a bundle of lies, alleges YSRCP chief

Vijayawada : Terming the state budget 2025-26 as a bundle of lies with no proper allocations, YSRCP presi-dent Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has deceived all sections of people and the YSRCP will stage protests at district collector offices on March 12 on behalf of students and their parents as the government had failed to fulfil the Talliki Vandanam promise so far.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that as YSRCP is the only opposition in the Assembly, it should be rightfully given the due status and cited the ex-ample of Delhi Assembly where BJP with three members was given the Opposition status. He asserted that to implement all the Super Six schemes announced during electioneering, the government needs to allocate Rs 79, 867 crore and there is no trace of such a figure in the budget nor in the budget speech.

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has been resorting to the rhetoric of over Rs 10 lakh crore loan taken by the previous government though the budget document presented by his govern-ment shows much lesser figure and in this budget the public debt was tucked away deep un-der.

The lies being spread by TDP is only to cover up its inability to fulfil the election promises and people are now repenting for once again believing the lies of TDP and are of the opinion that Jagan used to deliver and keep up promises, he claimed.

He said the coalition promised Rs 3,000 monthly stipend to unemployed youth but there was no mention of it in the budget. “In the Governor’s speech it was told that Rs 6.5 lakh crore in-vestment has already come and four lakh jobs were already given. During our term we have given 6.31 lakh jobs in all. The coalition instead of creating jobs is driving away industrialists like Jindal and retrenching employees,” he alleged.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also pointed out that the government has failed to implement Ada Bidda Nidhi under which Chandrababu Naidu promised Rs 18,000 annually to women in the age group of 18 to 59 and free bus travel scheme for women.