The CBSE Class 12 Geography examination was found to be balanced and aligned with the prescribed pattern, according to Namita Kalita, PGT–Geography, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam. She noted that the question paper followed the structure and guidelines outlined in the CBSE sample paper.

Overall, the level of difficulty ranged from easy to moderate, making the paper comfortable for students who had prepared thoroughly. Most of the questions were direct and strictly based on the NCERT textbook. Students who had revised the NCERT content carefully were able to attempt the paper with confidence and accuracy.

The language of the paper was simple, clear, and student-friendly, allowing candidates to understand the requirements without confusion. Case-based questions were straightforward and within the expected syllabus, enabling students to respond effectively. The three-mark questions were moderate and manageable, encouraging conceptual clarity and proper explanation. Similarly, the five-mark questions maintained a balanced level, focusing on analytical and application-oriented thinking.

A few multiple-choice questions required careful reading, though they were manageable. Map-based questions were described as familiar and scoring, offering students an opportunity to secure marks with proper preparation.

Considering the overall structure and distribution of questions, time management was not expected to be a major challenge. The paper included an appropriate mix of knowledge-based, analytical, and application-oriented questions.

In conclusion, the Geography examination was viewed as fair, balanced, and student-friendly, providing well-prepared students with a good opportunity to perform well.