Budget empowers all sections of society

Visakhapatnam: Keeping Viksit Bharat in view, BJP Visakhapatnam parliament district president MMN Parasurama Raju said that the Central government has made budgetary allocations for all sectors.

Expressing his views on the Union Budget 2025 on Sunday, he stated that the budget would contribute to the development of the country as it empowers all sections of society. He expressed happiness that the budget aims at not making the society poverty-free but also is in favour of farmers. Similarly, the Centre has been given a major tax relief to the middle class, promoting agriculture, investment and exports. Also, electrical vehicle prices will be reduced as basic customs duty has been lifted on 36 life-saving drugs, including cancer medication, Parasurama Raju said.

The decision of setting up cancer treatment centres in each district will help poor and middle class families get treated in a cost effective manner, Parasurama Raju opined. In addition to increasing seats in medical education, BJP Visakhapatnam parliament district president stated that the 50 tourism destinations in the country would be developed.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government did not make use of the Jal Jeevan Mission funds in the past five years, pointed out Parasurama Raju, adding that he welcomed the extension of the mission up to 2028 now.

Appreciating the Centre’s support to the state government, he said that Rs.3 lakh crore has been allocated to AP in the past seven months and the Union government continues to extend all possible support to the state.