Speaker UT Khader Calls for End to Hate Politics, Urges Accountability in Governance

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday condemned acts of hate in politics, saying such behaviour leads elected representatives to lose public respect. He emphasised that lawmakers should avoid threatening one another and that no one should engage in actions that provoke discord or undermine democratic decorum.

Speaking at a press conference, Khader was responding to questions about the controversial incident during the unveiling of the Valmiki statue in Ballari, which had sparked widespread criticism. He stated that those who engage in hate speech must be held accountable and stressed that the nation’s strength depends on monitoring both words and actions of public representatives. “Even if there are flaws in the law, they can be rectified through written procedures. Opposing for no reason is not acceptable,” he added.

When asked if he was among those aspiring for the Chief Minister’s post, Khader responded with a smile, saying, “It’s not urgent for me. I will see after 20 years. Let me win four more times in my constituency first.”

On the issue of allowing chicken lotteries (Koli Anka) during local festivals in Tulu Nadu, Khader said the matter has been under discussion for a long time. He noted that while such lotteries are part of local tradition, if they are being conducted improperly or for financial gain, action must be taken against the organisers. He added that structured regulations will be formulated in the coming days in consultation with the Law Minister and advisory committees, and the district in-charge ministers have also been informed.

Regarding the Kogilu Badaave case, Khader clarified that the matter pertains to government jurisdiction and said that as Speaker, he would not comment on government decisions related to the issue.