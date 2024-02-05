Budget session from today: FM to present Vote-on-Account budget

Vijayawada: The last budget session of the current Assembly would begin from Monday. It is going to be a brief one where the government will pass the Vote-on-Account budget.

Normally, presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget is considered to be a dull one with seeking the approval of the Assembly to spend money on routine matters, including the payment of salaries for the next six months till a new government was in place and a full budget was passed.

But sources said that this time the budget is likely to contain announcements like loan waiver for farmers and some new sops keeping in view the ensuing Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The Opposition TDP is likely to keep away from the budget session.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer will address the joint session of both Houses which would be followed by the presentation of the Vote-on-Account budget by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

Prior to that the Cabinet will meet to approve the budget proposals. The session would end by Wednesday after passing the appropriation bill. The government is also likely to take up amendments to various bills for their passage in the Assembly.