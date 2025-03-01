Budget will keep State economy on track: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan K Kalyan said the annual state budget which was presented in Assembly on Friday will certainly keep the state economy on track. He said the previous YSRCP government resorted to financial mismanagement and destroyed the economy.

Reacting on the budget, the Deputy Chief Minister said the budget is aimed at both development and welfare. “The NDA government is committed to welfare of people and allocated funds for implementation of Super Six programmes. Giving priority for rural development, Rs 18,890 crorehas been allocated to rural infrastructure,” he said.

The Jana Sena chief praised the government for allocating Rs 9407 crore for TallikiVandanam scheme and earmarking of funds for AnnadaataSukhibhava scheme. He welcomed allocation of Rs 18019 crore towards irrigation sector. He said the budget reflects the commitment of both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and finance minister Payyavula Keshav to the development of state and welfare of people.