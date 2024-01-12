Buggana condemns TDP ‘propaganda’ on state debts

Vijayawada: Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy condemned the ‘false propaganda’ on state the debts by opposition parties repeating the claim that the debts are more during TDP rule compared to the present YSRCP government.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister questioned the claim of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu that the YSRCP government borrowed Rs 13 lakh crore. He wondered on what basis Chandrababu made these allegations while it is not possible to go for loans without the knowledge of CAG, RBI and Union finance department.

The minister said that AP state debts stand at Rs 4,28,715 crore and of this Rs 2,71,797 crore were made during TDP rule, which indicates the debts during YSRCP government stand at Rs 1,56,925 crore only registering increase by 12 per cent.

He said the revenue income during YSRCP regime has increased by 16.7 per cent. Objecting to Chandrababu’s promise to provide employment to 20 lakh youth, the minister said that the abnormal increase in EPFO accounts during YSRCP rule by 60,7800 indicates increase in employment. He said the TDP took loan of Rs 1,500 crore by mortgaging CRDA bonds and making baseless allegations on pending bills, alleging that bills to the tune of Rs 1.71 lakh crore were pending.

The minister said that Chandrababu will enter into tie up with any party for political gains without following any policy and principles. Chandrababu is the main reason for non-completion of Polavaram project and Special Category Status for AP, he alleged.

He said that TDP chief failed to fulfil his promises to people of Rayalaseema, including deer park in Aluru, tiger park in Srisailam, smart city in Kurnool, industrial hub in Owk and seed cleaning centre.

The minister said that there is no uniformity in making allegations as former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu says the state’s debts are 10 lakh crore while another TDP leader claims it as Rs 7 lakh crore and now Chandrababu Naidu alleges that the state debts reached Rs 13 lakh crore.