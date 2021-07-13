Buggana Rajendranath Reddy denies PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav's allegations on AP financial situation

Andhra Pradesh state Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the allegations made by PAC chairman Payyavala Keshav were baseless. He was speaking at a media conference at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli on Tuesday, saying it was provoking unnecessary doubts over the state's financial situation.



He was incensed that TDP is making the allegations based on the audit firm questions. "If there are any doubts, they can be resolved through a meeting," Rajendranath Reddy said. He said that he did not understand the purpose of writing letters.

The minister said it was untrue that the money was paid without bills. Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that there are complete accounts for Rs 41,000 crore. The opposition should know the facts and speak, Buggana asserted.