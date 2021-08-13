Buggana Rajendranath Reddy meets SCR GM; seeks 2 underpass bridges at Dhone

Kurnool: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy met South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya in Hyderabad and sought permission for the construction of underpass bridges in Dhone.

Buggana told the General Manager that the residents of Dhone were facing severe traffic problems. Due to lack of underpass bridges, traffic jams were taking place for several kilometres when the rail gates are closed. Particularly traffic jams were taking place on the routes of Dhone-Kurnool, Dhone-Nandyal and Dhone-Anantapur.

It is time consuming and a laborious task for police personnel to clear the traffic jams, said Buggana. He requested the General Manager to construct two underpass bridges, one at Dhone-Kurnool-Nandyal gate and the other at Ramula temple. It is learnt that Gajanan Mallya has responded positively to the issues raised by the Finance Minister.

