Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reviews on conduction of Assembly meetings

Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy recently conducted a review of the arrangements for the upcoming assembly sessions. The discussions primarily focused on the conduction of Assembly meetings, security measures, and facility arrangements. The legislative assembly and legislative council meetings are scheduled to commence on the 21st of this month.



During the review, Minister Buggana Rajendranath and the Chief Whips discussed the duration of the meetings and the topics that should be addressed. Chief Whips Mudunuri Nagaraja Vara Prasada Raju, Janga Krishnamurthy, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, and other officials were present during the review in the minister's office at the Assembly.

Minister Buggana emphasized the importance of making all necessary arrangements for the meetings to proceed smoothly without causing any inconvenience. He suggested that the meetings should be focused on addressing issues that are beneficial to the people. The minister also expressed his desire for the meetings to be productive and centered around developmental discussions.