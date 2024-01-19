  • Menu
Buggana Rajendranath says YS Jagan encouraged sports with Adudam Andhra

Buggana Rajendranath says YS Jagan encouraged sports with Adudam Andhra
Andhra Pradesh Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who played shuttle with the local youths at the local Buggana Sesha Reddy Indoor...

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who played shuttle with the local youths at the local Buggana Sesha Reddy Indoor Stadium in the town, said that the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy had encouraged sports and organized the Adudam Andhra program to bring out the skills of the young men and women of the rural areas.


Municipal Chairman Sapthashaila Rajesh, MPP Regati Rajasekhar Reddy, Councilors Mallikarjuna Reddy, Kamalapuram Sarpanch Regati Arjun Reddy, DSP Srinivasu Reddy and sportsmen participated in this program.

