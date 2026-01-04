Buildings for ministers, officials to be completed by April 7: Narayana

Vijayawada: Construction of residential buildings for ministers, AIS officers and judges in the Amaravati Capital City will be completed and handed over by April, municipal administration minister P Narayana said on Saturday, underlining a renewed push to accelerate core capital infrastructure works.

Addressing the media, the minister said a total of 4,026 residential units are under construction in Amaravati, including 186 independent bungalows and 3,850 apartments. While heavy rains earlier this year caused delays, he said corrective measures have been taken to ensure timely completion of the remaining works.

Most of the ministers’ bungalows have already been completed, Narayana said, adding that brickwork and plastering in the judges’ residences are in the final stages. Residential towers meant for All India Service officers are also nearing completion.

The government has set a target to complete all buildings, barring around 500 residential complexes, by the end of March. Once construction is completed, the housing stock will be handed over to the General Administration Department (GAD), which will undertake allotment, he said.

The minister also announced progress on road infrastructure linked to the capital. The land acquisition notification for the Amaravati Seed Access Road will be issued on January 7. He said about 4.5 acres of land is still required for the project, of which owners of two acres have already expressed willingness to part with their land.