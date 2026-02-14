BNP thanks PM Modi for warm wishes on poll victory; seeks 'constructive' ties with India

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on the party's historic victory in the general elections, adding that it looks forward to engaging "constructively" with India to advance the "multifaceted relationship" and shared commitment to peace in the region.

In a post on X, the BNP said, "Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We greatly appreciate your kind acknowledgement of Mr Tarique Rahman's leadership in securing the BNP's decisive win in the national elections. This outcome reflects the trust and confidence the people of Bangladesh have placed in our leadership and in the democratic process."

"Bangladesh remains committed to upholding democratic values, inclusivity, and progressive development for all its citizens," the party said.

The BNP further expressed hopes of strengthening bilateral ties with India.

"We look forward to engaging constructively with India to advance our multifaceted relationship, guided by mutual respect, sensitivity to each other's concerns, and a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," it added.

PM Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, congratulating him on his party's triumph in the Bangladesh elections. PM Modi also expressed India's support for Rahman's endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh.

"Delighted to speak with Mr Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

The conversation between PM Modi and Tarique Rahman came after the BNP-led alliance claimed a decisive victory in the elections, securing 210 seats and comfortably surpassing the majority threshold, thus paving the way for the formation of a new government.

PM Modi also extended warm wishes to Tarique Rahman for leading his party to a decisive victory.

Tarique Rahman is set to take oath as the Bangladesh Prime Minister soon, marking the return of a male PM to Bangladesh after nearly 35 years.

Tarique Rahman assumed leadership of the BNP following the death of his mother, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, last December. Tarique is also the son of former President Ziaur Rahman, founder of BNP.