Bull race begins in Gudivada today

Gudivada: All arrangements were made for the successful conduct of bull race, marking Sankranthi festival, from January 11 to 15 at K Convention Centre on Lingavaram road in Gudivada. NTR 2 YSR Charitable Trust is conducting national-level boulder pulling competitions for bulls. Farmers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were taking part in the race, where heavy boulders will be tied to the necks of the bulls. It is expected that 170 pairs of bulls will take part in the event.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani said all arrangements were made for the bull race. The even is being conducted for the fifth time in a row and accommodation with food will be provided to the participants and cash prizes of Rs 18 lakh will be distributed to the winners, he informed.

Transport Minister Perni Nani will inaugurate the race. The event will conclude on January 15.