Bull-taming ‘Jallikattu’ draws crowds near Tirupati

Tirupati: Despite a police ban and lingering safety concerns, Pasuvula Panduga also known as Jallikattu was held in Pullaihgaripalle village near Tirupati on Friday, drawing large crowds from neighbouring villages and even from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. The traditional cattle-related festival passed off without major incidents, though several participants suffered minor injuries, once again underscoring the risks involved.

The celebrations began early in the morning with farmers offering prayers to village deities. Bulls housed in nearly 20 cattle sheds were released one after another into narrow village lanes amid drumbeats and loud cheers.

Around 50 to 60 bulls charged through the streets as young men ran alongside them, attempting to seize wooden planks tied to the animals’ horns.

The brightly decorated planks – bearing film star images, colourful designs and flags of various political parties – became a major attraction, with organisers announcing cash prizes to heighten the excitement. In contrast, nearby Arepalle Rangampeta village decided to postpone Pasuvula Panduga this year following the death of two villagers due to health-related issues.

It may be recalled here that ‘Pasuvula Panduga’, a traditional festival resembling Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, continues to be organised in parts of the former Chittoor district despite repeated restrictions by the authorities.

Traditionally associated with Sankranti and Kanuma, the festival has been practised in the region for generations and remains deeply embedded in rural life.

Residents strongly defend the event, claiming it has been part of their culture for over 150 years and insisting that it is different from Jallikattu. Locals say the festival is meant to honour cattle, which play a vital role in agriculture, and argue that the animals are not harmed. However, animal welfare activists allege that the nature of the sport has changed over time, accusing organisers of subjecting cattle to harsh treatment or feeding them intoxicants to provoke aggressive behaviour.

Citing safety concerns, police authorities had issued clear instructions banning risky activities such as bull-taming, cockfighting and gambling. Police stations were directed to coordinate with village elders to prevent such events.

Meanwhile, though it is traditionally celebrated on the third day of Sankranti, in several villages of Vadamalapet mandal and in Patha Sanambatla of Chandragiri mandal, the event was conducted nearly a fortnight before Sankranti this time.

Villages including Sanambatla and Nuthiguntapalle held the bull races earlier this month, during which chaotic scenes were reported and several participants were injured while trying to control the animals.