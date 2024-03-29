Bullayya College inks pact with CEMS

Visakhapatnam: Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College signed an MoU with the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding (CEMS) on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Secretary and Correspondent of the college G Madhu Kumar said the agreement aids in taking new initiatives that facilitate training to both engineering and non-engineering students in advanced technologies.

CEMS CEO Sethu Madhavan, COO Commander Gopi Krishna Sivvam attended the programme. CEMS has advanced electronic labs and trains students. They also provide free programmes to the students through their CSR initiatives.

He explained that CEMS is a skill development centre set up in Vizag and Mumbai and has an excellent infrastructure and trains students in 3D printing, designs, robotics and various other technologies. “The government invested Rs 100 crore in CEMS. Close to 13,000 students were trained till now. The main aim of the MoU is to train students and groom them industry-ready,” he said.

The main objective of CEMS is to provide students with employability skills, including in domains such as mechanical, electrical, electronics, communications and logistics. The certificate is provided by the Government of India. The duration of the course varies from two weeks to six months.

The centre is open to not just for the Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College students but also for students belonging to other institutions.