Burglar held, booty worth Rs 10.7L recovered

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): A man involved in a burglary case in Kadiri town has been arrested, and stolen property worth Rs 10.7 lakh, including Rs 9.7 lakh in cash and two tolas of gold jewelry, have been recovered.

The accused, identified as Patan Sabir @ Sabir (24), a resident of Alam Khan Masjid Street, Kadiri, was remanded after being taken into custody near Sunnapugutta Thanda Bypass Road on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on March 17, 2025, between 10 pm and 11 pm when Itikala Baba Fakruddin, a businessman running Baba Readymade Garments near Rayalaseema Circle, went shopping with his family for Ramzan. Taking advantage of the empty house, burglars gained entry into the house from the back door and stole cash and gold from the cupboard.

Fakruddin lodged a complaint with Kadiri Town CI D V Narayana Reddy, who registered a case and launched an investigation. During the probe, police received information from locals who had seen a suspect jumping from the roof of the house on the night of the incident.

Based on this, they suspected Shaikh Sabir, a resident of Alam Khan Masjid Street, who had gone into hiding after the crime. To nab the accused, Kadiri DSP Sivanarayana Swamy formed two special teams. On Wednesday, around 11 am, police located Sabir near Sunnapugutta Thanda Bypass Road, arrested him, and recovered the stolen Rs 9.7 lakh in cash and two tolas of gold jewelry.

Following the successful recovery of the stolen property, Sri Sathya Sai District SP and Kadiri DSP commended the efforts of Kadiri Town CI D V Narayana Reddy, SI Babjan, crime head constable Jakir Hussain and constable Shiva Shankar Reddy. The staff were rewarded for their dedication in solving the case efficiently.