Burglar held, gold worth Rs 37L recovered

Tirupati: Naidupeta police arrested a burglar who is wanted in 14 cases and recovered from him 416 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 37L. Following the series of house burglaries reported in Naidupeta, Tada, Sri City and Varadaiah Palem police stations, District SP V Harshavardhan Raju set up special teams to investigate and nab the culprits.

The police party on Sunday took a person into custody and interrogated them. It was found in the inquiry that he was also involved in 4 chain-snatching cases.The arrested identified as Chandaka Manikanta (18).

SP Harshavardhan Raju appreciated the police team who were involved in the operation.

Naidupeta DSP Chenchu Babu, CI Adilakshmi, HC Rammohan Raju, PCs Dayakar, Bhanu Teja and Venkateswarlu were present.

