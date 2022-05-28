Burglars strike at private bank, decamp with 85L gold, 5 lakh cash

Srikalahasti (Tirupati): A three-member gang struck at the Fincare Small Finance Bank branch and decamped with Rs 85 lakh worth gold ornaments and Rs 5 lakh cash at Peddamajid street in Srikalahasti on late on Thursday night.

According to police, in a pre-planned move, three persons barged into the bank at around 10.45pm and gagged the bank manager Sravanthi who was working alone on audit related papers staying beyond the working hours.

They tied the manager to the chair and fled away with Rs 85 lakh worth gold ornaments pledged by the customers against the loans and Rs 5 lakh cash. They had also taken away the CC camera connected to hard disk. After being rescued by a family staying in the same building, the bank manager informed the police. Police launched a hunt to nab the burglars. Police have been put on high alert in the district and neighbouring state of Tamil Naidu. Police said that a case has been registered and assured that thieves will be caught and looted property will be recovered.