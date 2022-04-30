Burnt body of woman found in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The police on Saturday recovered a burnt dead body of a woman in an isolated place in Dendaka on Saturday morning. The police said that the woman might have been molested and then burnt. The woman's identification is yet to be known, said the police. The police have registered a case and began investigation. The woman's dead body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating on the whereabouts of the victim and the culprits.

Similarly, the Vizag police on Saturday arrested a Telugu Desam Party leader Thota Narendar for alleged involvement in threatening a minor and sexually assaulting her. According to the sources, the TDP leader T Narendar had come in contact with a minor girl and had asked to her to come and wish him on his birthday during 12 pm. The Minor who refused to TDP leader's word was threatened of dire consequences. The Minor girl managed to visit T Narendar's place where she was reportedly was sexually assaulted.

The minor, who went back to her house narrated the horrified tale of whatever has happened. The parents approached the police and registered a case. The police after an enquiry took T Narendar into custody, The accused will be produced before the court and further action will taken as per the orders of the court. In the meanwhile, the Women Safety Association leaders staged a dharna infront of the police station. The Association leaders demanded a strict action to be taken against the accused T Narendar.

Similarly, A man was taken into custody for allegedly molesting a minor for over 10 months. The incident came to light after the minor delivered a baby in government hospital in Machlipatnam on Saturday. According to sources, the minor's mother was staying with a man in live-in-relationship. The pervert man is believed to have sexually abused the minor for over 10 months. The minor was admitted to government hospital as she developed pains. It is believed that the hospital authorities have questioned the mother regarding the issue after which the both minor and mother had opened up. The police reached the spot and had are reportedly taken the man into custody. The mother of the victim was also given a counselling along with the minor.