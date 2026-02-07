Bus catches fire in NTR district, no casualties

A private bus travelling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada caught fire on the national highway near Keesara of Kanchikarla mandal on Saturday morning. The rear section of the bus suddenly ignited, prompting the driver to act swiftly. Spotting smoke and flames, he immediately pulled over and evacuated all 39 passengers onboard.

The flames rapidly engulfed the vehicle, but thanks to the driver’s prompt response, a potential tragedy was avoided. All passengers managed to escape unharmed, and no injuries were reported.

Locals praised the driver’s quick thinking, noting that the entire bus was set alight within moments. Their swift evacuation prevented a major accident and ensured everyone’s safety, with witnesses describing the incident as a close call that was narrowly averted.