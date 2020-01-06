Bus caught fire in Visakhapatnam
Highlights
In an incident, a bus caught fire in a mechanic garage opposite the petrol pump on Port Road in Visakhapatnam.
It's said that the bus came to the shed for the repair works and the vehicle caught fire. As there was no one present in the garage, a major loss has been averted.
On receiving the information, the firefighters and police reached the spot and put off the flames.
