Bus falls into gorge: 9 killed, 22 hurt

Chintoor: In a tragic accident in the early hours of Friday, a private bus careened off a ghat road, plunged into a gorge, and turned turtle in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, after its driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in the deaths of nine people and injuries to 22 others.

The incident occurred at Rajugarimetta on the Chintoor-Maredumilli ghat road.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said the vehicle was carrying 37 passengers. There were two drivers onboard.

All the passengers, identified as residents of the Chittoor district, were pilgrims reportedly on their way to Annavaram, after darshan at the Bhadrachalam shrine.

Five of the critically injured persons were immediately shifted to the Bhadrachalam hospital. The remaining injured passengers are receiving treatment at the Chintoor hospital, according to officials. A total of six passengers escaped safely in the accident. Rescue operations were taken up immediately at the site, involving police, fire, medical, and revenue personnel.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Ministers Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anitha expressed their profound shock over the tragedy, calling the death of the pilgrims “painful”.

The Chief Minister directed top officials to rush to the spot and oversee the rescue and relief operations. He stressed the need for all departments to coordinate and ensure the best possible medical care for the victims.

Human Resources Minister Lokesh assured the public that the government would stand by the bereaved families. State Ministers visited the families of the nine people who died in the bus accident and met some of the injured passengers undergoing treatment. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, and Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy, along with State ST Commission Chairman S. Bojji Reddy and Rampachodavaram MLA Miriyala Sirisha Devi, examined the accident site. They later visited the Chintoor CHC, where they met the families of the deceased and the injured and conveyed their condolences.

The Ministers assured the families that the government would extend all necessary support. They said arrangements were being made to provide the best medical care for the injured.

According to Home Minister Anitha, both the state and Union governments have announced ex gratia sums for the victims. Each family of the deceased will receive Rs 5 lakh from the state and Rs 2 lakh from the Centre, totalling Rs 7 lakh. Those who suffered serious injuries will receive Rs 2 lakh, while those with minor injuries will get Rs 50,000.

Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani and Transport Minister Ram Prasad Reddy inspected the accident spot before visiting the hospital. They interacted with the families and gathered information on the incident.

The Ministers said arrangements were made to shift the bodies of the deceased to their native places. The injured persons would be sent home once they recover. Instructions have been given in this regard to the ASR district Collector and SPs.

Sandhya Rani said that the government was ready to provide medical care at any hospital chosen by the victims.

Alluri district Collector A. S. Dinesh Kumar, Rampachodavaram ITDA PO Smaran Raj, Chintoor ITDA PO Shubham Noqual, ASR district OSD Pankaj Kumar Meena, and Chintoor ASP Boddu Hemant accompanied the Ministers.