BJP to promote ideals of Swami Vivekananda

Vijayawada: As part of the 163rd birth anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekananda, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a 5-km Youth Marathon on January 11 in Vijayawada and four other major cities across the state. BJP State President PVN Madhav formally released the marathon poster at the party’s state office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the media, PVN Madhav said the BJP would take the ideas and ideals of Swami Vivekananda to the masses and observe his birth anniversary as National Youth Day. He said the youth marathon, inspired by the spirit of the Quit India Movement, would encourage young people to actively participate. In Vijayawada, the marathon would be held from Raghavaiah Park to Fortune Murali Park, beginning at 5 am, he said. Medals would be given to all participants who complete the run, while prizes would be awarded to the top three finishers, he added. Further, he said similar marathons would be organised simultaneously at five centres across the state.

On this occasion, Vivekananda’s teachings and contributions would be explained to the public. He also said the BJP would intensify its campaign on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), explaining how 125 days of work, digital systems like geo-tagging, biometrics, and Aadhaar linkage have ensured transparency and rural employment. He said extensive tours would be undertaken along with alliance partners, including Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

He added that the BJP-run Janata Varadhi programme has received a good public response and would be officially launched across the state on January 9, with party leaders collecting public grievances every Friday. Meanwhile, he said the BJP Mahila Morcha would organise rangoli competitions for women from January 10 to 12 as part of Sankranthi festivities.

BJP State general secretaries Nagothu Ramesh Naidu and Lakshmi Prasanna, state secretaries Reddy Pavani and Bommula Dattu, OBC Morcha State president Rongala Gopi Srinivas, and other senior leaders attended the meeting.