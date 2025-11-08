Live
Bus owner held in Kurnool tragedy
Kurnool: Kurnool police arrested V Kaveri Travels bus owner Vemuri Vinod Kumar in connection with the fatal bus accident that occurred on October 24, claiming 19 lives. The mishap took place around 3 am on National Highway 44 near Chetlamallapuram village of Kallur mandal, within the jurisdiction of Ulindakonda police station.
The police in a press release on Friday said that they had registered a case against the driver and owner of the private travels company for negligence leading to the accident. The investigation, headed by Pattikonda DSP Venkata Ramaiah, was carried out in a detailed and systematic manner to establish accountability in the incident.
Earlier, the first accused and bus driver Miriyala Lakshmaiah was arrested on October 28 and produced before the court. Continuing the probe, police apprehended the second accused, bus owner Vemuri Vinod Kumar, at 7.30 am on Friday in Kurnool.
Following the arrest, the accused was presented before the judicial first class magistrate, special mobile court, Kurnool, for judicial proceedings.
Police officials said that further investigation is in progress and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.