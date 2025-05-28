Bus stations must remain clean; buses should run on time

Tirupati: Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials to maintain strict cleanliness standards at all bus stations across the district and ensure that all buses operate as per their scheduled timings.

He held a video conference with all depot managers in the district while Tirupati District Public Transport Officer K Venkata Rao, Assistant Traffic Manager D Ramachandra Naidu, Tirumala Depot Manager Viswanatham and Tirupati Depot Manager Balaji were present at the Collectorate.

During the meeting, the Collector underlined the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings at all bus stations. He directed the officials to keep the premises clean at all times, ensure proper maintenance of toilets, and provide adequate drinking water facilities.

Dr Venkateswar also stressed the need to ensure that all buses remain in good working condition. He instructed depot managers to attend to any repairs immediately and, if necessary, replace faulty buses with alternatives to avoid inconvenience to passengers. He reminded the officials that it is their responsibility to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience for the public.

To enhance passenger convenience, the Collector suggested setting up information boards, bus timing displays, and help desks at every bus station. He also emphasised that bus timing schedules should be readily available and easily accessible to passengers.

The Collector also advised drivers and conductors to welcome passengers with a smile, assist them in boarding, and ensure they are dropped at their requested destinations. Cleanliness of the buses was reiterated as a top priority, and RO drinking water should be made available at all bus stations.

He also ordered that all items sold at bus station shops must be sold at MRP, warning that any shop selling above MRP will face strict action. Surprise inspections at bus stations will be conducted at any time, the Collector added.