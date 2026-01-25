Celebrate the Republic Day long weekend with Amazon Grocery’s top picks

Bengaluru, January 24, 2026 – With the long weekend just around the corner, you can enjoy Amazon Grocery’s thoughtfully curated selection to make the most of your plans—whether at home or on the go. Spanning fresh produce and everyday essentials, with dedicated offerings across baby care, pet care, gourmet groceries, and health and personal care, shoppers can explore a wide range of brands including Huggies, Pampers, Philips Avent, Drools, Veeba, True Elements, Happilo, and more.

Amazon Now offers ultra-fast delivery for last-minute urgent needs in select pin codes of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Those who like to plan ahead for the week can order from Amazon Fresh, which offers slotted 2-hour deliveries of fresh produce, groceries, and more, along with Super Value Days offering up to 45% off on top brands every weekend. For a complete range of essentials across categories like baby, pet, gourmet groceries, and health & personal care, Everyday Essentials offers the widest value-based selection with same-or next-day delivery. All of this is backed by Amazon’s extensive delivery network covering 100% of serviceable pin codes, with special offers for Prime members and added savings via Amazon Pay.

Apart from this, Amazon Grocery is currently offering a curated selection of ‘Spice Corner’ and ‘Season’s Special’ offering fresh strawberries, oranges and winter favorites.