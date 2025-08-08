Bustling markets ahead of Sravana Lakshmi Puja

Vizianagaram: Markets across the city witnessed heavy crowds and soaring prices on the eve of Sravana Lakshmi Puja, observed on Friday as part of the Varalakshmi Vratam celebrations. Devotees thronged shops and stalls to purchase pooja items, creating a festive and chaotic atmosphere in both traditional marketplaces and residential areas.

Pooja essentials like betel leaves, areca nuts, flowers, and coconuts have seen an unprecedented surge in prices. A single coconut, which usually costs Rs 30, is now selling for over Rs 50. Sampangi flowers, priced at four for Rs 10, highlight the inflation clearly. Betel leaves, typically ₹25 for a bundle of 100, are now being sold at Rs 1 per leaf.

Fruit prices have also skyrocketed, making them unaffordable for many middle-class families. Besides the main market areas, makeshift stalls have popped up across residential neighborhoods, as small vendors seize the opportunity to cash in on the demand.

Sravana Fridays hold religious significance for women, who traditionally perform Lakshmi Puja seeking prosperity and family well-being. Vendors, taking advantage of this sentiment, have hiked prices across the board, yet women shoppers have little choice but to go ahead with the purchases to make arrangements for the auspicious ritual.

The surge in demand isn’t limited to puja items alone. Saree shops, textile stores, and branded malls are witnessing a shopping frensy.

The Sri Balaji Textile Market and several local saree outlets have reported brisk sales, especially in sarees and matching blouse pieces.

Adding to the festive spending, gold jewellery sales have also seen a spike. Despite a slight slowdown in the real estate sector, women are diverting their savings—especially from schemes and savings plans—towards gold purchases, reaffirming gold’s status as a preferred investment during auspicious occasions.

After weeks of dull activity, the Sravana Lakshmi festival has brought new vibrancy and economic buzz to the city markets. K Anjali, resident of Balajinagar said that it’s compulsion to purchase the pooja items at any cost to offer the goddess.