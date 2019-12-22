CAA, NRC row hits Andhra Pradesh, Muslims protest at Deputy Home Minister's house in Kadapa

There are nationwide protests over the NRC. Even in the Telugu states, there are concerns everywhere. Muslims have attacked the residence of Deputy CM Amjad Basha in Kadapa in protest of the state government's attitude in AP.

Earlier, the deputy chief minister (minority affairs) SB Amzath Basha said that the government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to oppose the NRC in all forms. The deputy chief minister urged Muslims not to worry about the NRC and Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as both were different.

He alleged that people were creating confusion and panic among the commoners about NRC and CAA due to lack of awareness.

"We have discussed the issue with the chief minister YS Jagan and explained him of the apprehensions and fears of the community. The chief minister has assured that there is no question of backing NRC in any form in the state," declared deputy chief minister.

However, the YSRCP govt extended the support to the CAB in parliament, stating that its context of implementation is entirely different. "We were assured by the Centre that it pertains only to the religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal. No Muslim across India need to worry about CAA," said Amzath Basha.

But with the protests, the govt has changed its stand on NRC citing that it is different from CAA. Though the number is low, the Muslims stage a protest at Deputy HM to make their stand clear on NRC.