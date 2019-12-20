Trending :
CAA unconstitutional: Tulasi Reddy

CAA unconstitutional: Tulasi Reddy
Kadapa: Finding fault with the BJP led NDA government for bringing Constitutional Validity Of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC), vice-president N Tulasi Reddy said such act ultimately leads keeps the future of nation at cross roads.

Speaking after participating big rally organised by NSUI in here on Thursday, the PCC vice-president pointed out CAA is against the spirit of Constitution written by BR Ambedkar. It leads to large scale communal violence in the country, he said.

He recalled that as per Article 14 of Indian Constitution equal right was provided to ever citizen irrespective of caste and religion. But the CAA introduced by NDA government is totally unconstitutional.

He flayed YSR CP and TDP for extending support to the CAA and demanded their stand over the issue.. NSUI state president Naga Madhu Yadav, district president Druvakumar Reddy party leaders Abdul Sattar, Venkataramana Reddy and others were present.

Top