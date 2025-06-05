Cabinet nod for Quantum Mission in Amaravati capital

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, accorded approval to the establishment of state Quantum Mission to fuel the growth of the information technology sector in Amaravati greenfield capital.

Announcing this at a press conference at the Secretariat after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister K Parthasarathy said the Cabinet had given consent to the Quantum Mission proposed by the Department of IT, Electronics and Communications as part of India's National Quantum Mission (NQM).

A Quantum Valley, which will be set up in the capital city, will promote research in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cyber security in partnership with TCS, IIT-Madras and IBM to attract world class researchers.

The minister said Naidu aims to make Amaravati number one in quantum computing and added that India is currently at the sixth position in this segment in the world while AP is on top within India.

"In future, Andhra Pradesh will be on top in the world in quantum computing. From schools to universities, all of them will be involved in training," he said.

Parthasarathy said the government formed a committee of experts on quantum computing and noted that 50 acres of land has been allocated in Amaravati for Quantum Valley development.

Further, the minister said the Cabinet gave its nod for viability gap funding of Rs 57 crore and Rs 82 crore for drinking water projects at Uddhanam in Srikakulam district and Kuppam in Chittoor district respectively. The Cabinet also approved the promotion of 248 Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) constables as head constables in the department.

The Cabinet also approved the Home Department's proposals for the release of 17 life-term prisoners. For the establishment of Andhra Pradesh Police Academy, the Cabinet approved the free transfer of government land in Eluru district to the Home Department.

Similarly, the Cabinet greenlighted the Health and Family Welfare Department's proposals to achieve a world record on International Yoga Day on June 21. Moreover, the Cabinet approved the Industries Department's proposal to set up one MSME park per assembly constituency, totalling 175 across the state as part of 'One Family, One Entrepreneur' programme, among others. Further, administrative approvals included the formalisation of the YSR district's name change to YSR Kadapa district.

Earlier, the Cabinet extended congratulations to the Chief Minister Naidu for the successful implementation of several welfare schemes in the past year.