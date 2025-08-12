Cabinet secy holds video conference with state chief secretaries

Vijayawada: Cabinet secretary T V Somanathan held a video conference from Delhi on Monday with chief secretaries of various states and administrators of Union Territories to discuss preparations for the upcoming 5th National Chief Secretaries’ Conference and the deregulation of various laws.

During the meeting, Cabinet secretary Somanathan instructed the chief secretaries to compile and upload feedback reports from the previous conference as part of the preparations. He also directed each state to submit five state-specific reports for the forthcoming conference. Somanathan noted that some states have yet to appoint a nodal officer to compile and upload the reports, and he ordered them to do so immediately.

Subsequently, the Cabinet secretary reviewed the progress of the deregulation of laws across the country. The review was conducted through the Cabinet Deregulation Cell, which was established to oversee this process.

Andhra Pradesh chief secretary K Vijayanand informed the meeting that the state has already submitted reports on 21 different topics. The video conference was attended by several senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, including home and MAUD principal secretaries Kumar Vishwajeet and S Suresh Kumar, infrastructure and investments secretary Dr N Yuvaraj and others.