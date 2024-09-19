Cabinet uncorks new liquor policy

Vijayawada : The state cabinet on Wednesday assumed importance as it took some key decisions which include giving nod to the new liquor policy and decisions to order probe into paying over Rs 100 crore annually for five years for purchase of Sakshi newspaper from public exchequer. It also decided in principle to order a CID probe into AP Fibernet Vijayawada paying salaries to people staying in Pulivendula though they did not work in the organisation.

It is said the case of actress Kadambari Jethwani also figured in the meeting after the official agenda was over and it was felt that a probe into who gave the instructions to the three police officers to arrest her and no one should be spared if found guilty.

The government also decided to introduce new identity cards called APAR like Aadhaar cards for students and merge the village secretariats with other departments.

Regarding the volunteers who the government alleges were used as party activists, records indicate that their contract had ended in 2022 and the YSRCP did not renew them. Till elections were over they were working illegally. The Chief Minister is said to have asked the officials to delve deeper into it and get more details.

Briefing the media on the decisions of cabinet meeting, I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarthy said the new liquor policy would be based on quality, quantity and price and the rates of liquor would start from Rs 99 onwards. Under the previous regime low quality liquor was sold at Rs120. He said toddy workers will get 10 percent reservation in allotment of shops. The application fee for liquor shops will be Rs 2 lakh. He said licence will be given to set up 12 premium shops and licence fee will be Rs 1 crore for each shop.