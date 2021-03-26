Calendar to fill vacant posts in education department by Ugadi : Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Amaravati: Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh said a calendar will be released for filling vacant posts in education department by Ugadi festival. He also said fee reimbursement will be made on April 9 under Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on improving educational standards in the state so that students get better employment opportunities.

Stating that some autonomous colleges were resorting to irregularities, Suresh warned them to mend their ways or else face action. He said 109 autonomous colleges were functioning in the state. The state government found that the education in autonomous college was not up to the mark and was planning to consult the UGC to take action on the errant institutions.

The minister said academic audit will be conducted in autonomous colleges and changes will be brought in examination pattern. The autonomous institutions will not be allowed to conduct examinations on their own. He said apprentice system will be introduced in degree colleges.