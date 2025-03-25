Call for collective efforts to make EG TB-free district

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector P Prasanthi has urged everyone to actively participate in the mission to make the district tuberculosis (TB)-free. She flagged off a TB awareness rally at Y Junction on Monday.

Addressing the gathering at the National Tuberculosis Eradication Conference held at the Government Arts College, the collector emphasised that anyone showing symptoms of TB and seeking medical help at government hospitals will receive free diagnostic tests and medication. Additionally, under government support schemes, TB patients will be provided Rs 1,000 per month in their bank accounts to support their nutritional needs. In 2023, as many as 109 village panchayats from the district were selected for the Silver Medal Award for their efforts in TB elimination. Of these, 77 panchayats have been re-selected for the award for 2025. If these 77 panchayats maintain their TB-free status for a third consecutive year, they will be eligible for the prestigious Gold Medal, the Collector announced.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu described TB as an infectious disease primarily affecting the lungs, but with the potential to spread to other organs, including the skin and brain. He identified persistent cough, chest pain, fever, weight loss, and fatigue as key symptoms of active TB and stressed the importance of early detection and timely treatment for effective recovery. As part of the event, 106 panchayats that have successfully achieved TB-free status were honoured with TB Mukta Panchayat Awards.

The awards were presented by Joint Collector Chinna Ramudu and District Additional DM & HO Dr N Vasundhara. Additionally, Collector P Prasanti released a poster on the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme at her camp office, reinforcing the district’s commitment to eliminating TB. The survey and screening efforts were overseen by DMHO Venkateswara Rao, Dr NTR Health Services Coordinator Priyanka, and State Nodal Officer (NCDIC) Dr K Shyamala.