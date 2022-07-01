Call to avail Jagananna housing colonies scheme

Rayachoti (Annamayaa District): District Collector P S Girisha has called upon the people to avail the Jagananna housing colonies scheme. Inspecting the ongoing house construction works at Divuva Ambavaram village of Rayachoti mandal on Friday, he said that nowadays it will be very difficult for poor to construct even a small structure of their own due to skyrocketing of raw material prices. In view of providing houses to homeless poor, the government initiated the scheme offering houses at subsidy rate and arranging loan facility.

Responding to the plea of people residing at YSR Colony facing serious drinking water problem, the collector directed the Rural Water Scheme(RWS) department to immediately set up one bore and facilitate tap connections under Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM).

On the occasion, the officials informed the collector that as many as 81 houses against sanctioned 88 were under progress in various stages. Rayachoti Tahsildar Subrahmanyam Reddy, MDO Mal Reddy and housing officials were present.