Call to boost solar power usage

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya reviewed the implementation of the ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ scheme in the district at meeting with officials at Collectorate here on Tuesday,

Collector enquired about the current status of solar power usage in the district and explored opportunities for its widespread adoption.

She instructed officials to create awareness among the public about the scheme’s objectives, targets, and the process of installing solar power systems in homes, offices, and industries.

She stressed the importance of educating people about the economic benefits of installing solar power systems and the government subsidies available. She directed officials to explain these aspects clearly to the public.

The Superintending Engineer of the APSCPDCL, Satyanarayana informed the collector that five villages in the district have been selected as model villages under this scheme.

These include Thurpunayudupalem in Tanguturu mandal, Thurpugangavaram in Talluru mandal, Kambaladinne in Pamuru mandal, Vemulakota in Markapuram mandal, and Paletipaadu in Jarugumalli mandal.

Responding to this, collector instructed swift implementation of solar power systems in these villages on a large scale.

Officials are asked to install solar systems on government buildings and to rapidly implement the scheme on agricultural feeders and mixed feeders.

The LDM D Ramesh, DRDA PD Vasundhara, ZP CEO Madhuri, NEDCAP officials, electricity department officials, and solar power system vendors attended the meeting.