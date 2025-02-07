  • Menu
Call to contribute for welfare of society

Rajamahendravaram: An awareness programme on the eradication of human trafficking and bonded labour was conducted on Thursday at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office under the supervision of DLSA and the Labor Department.

Speaking on the occasion, District Principal Judge Gandham Sunitha stated that the programme was held as per the directions of the High Court. She highlighted that Rs 60 lakh compensation was provided in the form of cheques to children who lost their parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She urged every citizen to act responsibly and contribute to the welfare of society. Assistant Labour Commissioner BSM Vali stated that bonded labour has been completely eradicated from society.

As part of the Bonded Labour Eradication Day celebrations, a series of competitions were conducted to raise awareness about the issue. The District Judge felicitated the winning students by presenting them with awards and certificates, encouraging them to continue their efforts in understanding and promoting social justice.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer K Vijaya Kumari, District Tribal Welfare Officer KN Jyothi, District Public Transport Officer K Sharmila Ashoka, and other officials were present.

