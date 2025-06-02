Call to curb drug abuse

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi highlighted the collective responsibility to combat drug use during a 5K walkathon organised under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The event took place on Sunday, starting from Sir CRR Mahila College to the indoor stadium, and was attended by over 600 participants, including officials, public representatives, students, and sportsmen.

A drug control pledge programme was also held, where collector Vetriselvi and MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar signed a board advocating for a tobacco-free society. Vetriselvi noted that the central government is taking steps to eradicate drug use and trafficking. She urged the public to report drug-related information to the toll-free numbers 1972 and 14446.

De-addiction centres are being established to support those affected. She expressed concern over youth addiction to substances like marijuana and called for awareness programs in schools and colleges to prevent drug abuse. In preparation for the International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26, she proposed a campaign from June 1 to June 26 to educate the public about the dangers of drugs.

She emphasised the need for strict measures against drug trafficking and stressed that public involvement is essential for creating a drug-free district.

The collector presented medals to 5 men and 5 women who performed most brilliantly in the walkathon programme.

Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao, who participated in the programme, was presented with a medal by the Collector. Along with this, in the men’s category, M Ch Raju, S Bhargav, D Narendra Babu, D Srinivasu, GSK Dhanaraju of the Excise Department were presented with medals. In the women’s category, students of KPDT School G Bhavya Varshini, Ch Lavanya, M Jahnavi Priya of St Teresa’s, and officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department Ch Suryacharkaveni, V Mallika were presented with medals by the Collector.

Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao, DRO V Visveswara Rao, SC Corporation ED M Mukkanti, Excise Superintendent Avulaiah, DSP D Shravan Kumar, Civil Supplies Corporation District Manager Shiva Ramamurthy, DSDO Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Director of the Welfare Department of Differently-abled Persons Ram Kumar, Municipal Commissioner A Bhanupratap, AR DSP Sekhar, DEO M Venkatalakshmamma, Excise Assistant Commissioner Panduranga Rao, DCPO Suryachakraveni, NCC Commandant Pradeep Yadav, Red Cross representatives Metara Ajay Babu, NCC students, students, and many local public representatives participated in the programme.