Call to deliver govt schemes to all households

Machilipatnam: Chief Minister's Chief Executive Officer Dr Sameer Sharma asked the employees of village/ward secretariats and mandal-level officers to actively take part in public service. He directed them to deliver welfare schemes to all the households.

On Friday, he inspected 9th Division Secretariat here along with Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha. During the inspection, he observed some registers thoroughly and later interacted with pregnant women and suggested them to eat healthy food. He directed the DMHO and ANMs to give nutritional food to the pregnant women and supervise their health from time to time.

The Chief Executive officer praised Collector P Ranjith Basha for his efforts for achieving sustainable development goals by using special software. He said that he would order higher officials towards implementing this procedure across the State.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, Machilipatnam Corporation Commissioner Chandriah, ICDS PD Suvarna and others accompanied the CEO.